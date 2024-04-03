Watch CBS News
Local News

Orange County Supervisor Foley spreading skin cancer awareness as she undergoes treatment

By Julie Sharp

/ CBS/City News Service

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley announced she will refrain from public events as she undergoes treatment for skin cancer on her face.

She said she will undergo a pair of outpatient surgeries over the next couple of weeks for Basal cell carcinoma on her lip and nose, caused by sun exposure.

Foley underwent a similar procedure in 2022, and said at the time she had four other previous procedures.

"In between these two outpatient procedures and during their recovery periods I will work from home," Foley said.

"Our District 5 office and staff remain open and available to assist residents and local businesses."

The Supervisor is using the challenging circumstances as a way to raise awareness of skin cancer, reminding people to regularly get check-ups with a doctor or dermatologist.

"Like many Southern California teens, I loved spending days at the beach and by the pool, unaware of the dangers of prolonged sun exposure without sunscreen," Foley said.

"I encourage everyone, especially our youth, to wear sunscreen and cover up when having fun under the sun. You won't regret wearing sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat."

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on April 3, 2024 / 8:24 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.