Orange County Supervisor Foley spreading skin cancer awareness as she undergoes treatment

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley announced she will refrain from public events as she undergoes treatment for skin cancer on her face.

She said she will undergo a pair of outpatient surgeries over the next couple of weeks for Basal cell carcinoma on her lip and nose, caused by sun exposure.

Foley underwent a similar procedure in 2022, and said at the time she had four other previous procedures.

"In between these two outpatient procedures and during their recovery periods I will work from home," Foley said.

"Our District 5 office and staff remain open and available to assist residents and local businesses."

The Supervisor is using the challenging circumstances as a way to raise awareness of skin cancer, reminding people to regularly get check-ups with a doctor or dermatologist.

"Like many Southern California teens, I loved spending days at the beach and by the pool, unaware of the dangers of prolonged sun exposure without sunscreen," Foley said.

"I encourage everyone, especially our youth, to wear sunscreen and cover up when having fun under the sun. You won't regret wearing sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat."