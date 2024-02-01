Seal Beach businesses, apartments see flooding during storm

Orange County saw rain and flooding Thursday as a storm passed through Southern California.

The National Weather Service said around 10:47 a.m. there was heavy rain, resulting in between 0.5 and 1 inch of rainfall.

Seal Beach faced significant flooding, prompting street closures and disruptions to local businesses and residences. No injuries were reported, and no vehicles were affected by a tree that fell during the storm.

City crews have been helping to clean up in the aftermath of the downpour, focusing on the low-lying spots most vulnerable to flooding. Businesses, including a flower shop, were unable to open as a result of the storm.

The flooding extended into several apartments on Seventh Street in Seal Beach, with residents describing the scene as waves coming down and going up the sides.