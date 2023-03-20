Orange County preps for another week of rain amid San Clemente landslide concerns

Another in a series of storms will hit the Southland this week, with light rain arriving in some areas Monday and intensifying over the following days, forecasters said.

Monday -- the first day of spring -- will be cloudy and cool, then a strong storm will likely bring heavier rain, very strong winds and mountain snow to the area late Monday night through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall totals for Tuesday through Wednesday are expected to be 1 to 2 inches across the coasts and valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains.

"Tuesday to Tuesday night there is a slight risk (15% to 40% chance) for excessive rainfall and flash flooding along and west of the mountains with a marginal risk (5% to 15% chance) of flash flooding for our deserts," the NWS' Los Angeles office tweeted Sunday. "Mainly snow is expected at higher mountain elevations."

Snow levels will start out at about 5,000 feet but will quickly fall to 4,000 feet Tuesday afternoon and then to 3,000 feet Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning -- low enough to bring accumulating snow to the major mountain passes. The weather service said 2 inches of snow is possible with this system.

Strong and possibly damaging winds will accompany the storm on Tuesday as well.

Dry weather should return by Thursday and last through next weekend, accompanied by a slight warming trend.

Last week's storm brought damage to San Clemente, where residents were displaced by a massive landslide on Wednesday. Some homes were teetering over the edge of a cliff.