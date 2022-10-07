Orange County Museum of Art opens this weekend at new Costa Mesa home

The Orange County Museum of Art opens today at its new home in Costa Mesa.

(credit: CBS)

City and county officials will cut the ribbon on the new museum, at 3333 Avenue of the Arts, in a complex that's also home to the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, the South Coast Repertory, and the Samueli Theater. The museum's new, modern building was designed by Thom Mayne of Morphosis Studio.

On Saturday, the new museum will host a 24-hour grand opening, when visitors can get in for free from 5 p.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday. Events during the 24-hour grand opening will include music, food, films, yoga, dancing, and more.

Admission to the museum will be free for the next 10 years with the goal of making art more accessible to those who can't afford it.

For more information, visit ocma.art.