Orange County Line rail tracks closed by San Clemente landslide

Orange County Line railroad tracks were closed in San Clemente Monday morning due to a landslide above the tracks and possible boulder obstruction. KCAL News

The closure between San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano was announced at 7:30 a.m.

Metrolink and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains both use the Orange County Transportation Authority tracks for service between the Los Angeles area and San Diego County.

Tracks are closed between San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano, updates to follow. — MetrolinkOC (@MetrolinkOC) June 5, 2023

San Clemente Mayor Chris Duncan confirmed an Amtrak train heading north out of San Diego on the tracks just to the south of the slide was forced to stop and reverse at Fisherman's Restaurant in San Clemente, located at 611 Avenida Victoria, and head back down to Oceanside.

Metrolink, Surfliner rail services had recently re-opened through San Clemente.

This is at least the second time in recent months that the ground has slid down onto the rail tracks below Casa Romantica, and it's the first time it's happened since a re-stabilization project began to shore up the hillside.

Civil engineers were at the scene examining the hillside and soil Monday morning. It was unclear how long the closure would remain in effect.