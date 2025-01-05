Orange County firefighter dies after suffering a cardiac arrest at scene of Laguna Niguel fire

A firefighter from the Orange County Fire Authority died Sunday after experiencing a cardiac arrest while responding to a residential structure fire in Laguna Niguel.

The firefighter was identified as Fire Apparatus Engineer Kevin Skinner. The OCFA said Skinner was at the scene of a fire just before 5 a.m. when he suffered the medical emergency.

"Despite the immediate and life-saving measures of our firefighters on scene, and his subsequent transport to the hospital, Kevin did not survive," the agency said in a news release.

"We ask that you keep Kevin's family, friends, and each other in your thoughts during this difficult time," the OCFA said in a statement, adding that Skinner was "a dedicated member of the OCFA family, serving with distinction and unwavering commitment to the community."

"His loss is deeply felt by his colleagues and the countless lives he touched during his career," the agency added. "As we think of Kevin and his family, take a moment to appreciate the dedication and courage of our members, who face risks and make sacrifices every day to serve and protect our community."

(credit: OCFA)