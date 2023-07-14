Orange County Fair now open through August 14

What foods will you find at the OC Fair? We've got a preview

The Orange County Fair returns to Costa Mesa beginning today, featuring familiar favorites as well as new food, rides and exhibits.

This year's fair features more than 40 rides, including three new additions: Joker 360, Raptor and Slingshot.

Dozens of food options are also available, including fan favorites like funnel cake, kettle corn and turkey legs, as well as newcomers like: Nacho Average Cheeseburger Fries, Cap'n Crunch Churros, Candied Bacon-Wrapped Pork Belly Bites and Hot Cheetos Cheese Chicken on a Stick.

The crowds will be controlled this year with no on-site tickets available. All tickets must be bought in advance of a visit online.

Fair organizers say the smaller crowds provide a more pleasant experience for the customers.

"We're doing it because it works for the guests and the surrounding neighborhoods," Orange County Fair CEO Michele Richards said. "It's a much better guest experience when we control our attendance."

The Pacific Amphitheatre will feature concerts from Motown legend Smokey Robinson, country icon Dwight Yoakam, classic rockers Cheap Trick, Chicago, Styx and George Thorogood and post-punk pioneers X.

"Beck is coming" Aug. 9, Richards said. "And we'll have all those great tribute bands each night (in the Hangar)."

But some old favorites are also on the way back, she said.

"The rodeo is coming back," she said. "We haven't had that in the last few years.... If people have been to the fair the last couple of years they're going to discover so many new things this year... and all of the favorites are coming back and lots of new stuff so you can discover and rediscover."

Fair Information

The OC Fair runs July 14 - August 13

The fair will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays



Advance ticket purchase will be required for admission



Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday

Ticket prices are $13 general admission Wednesday and Thursday and $15 Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for seniors 60+ and kids 6-12 are $9 all days; children 5 and under are free. Parking is $12 for cars and motorcycles and $24 for buses and limos.