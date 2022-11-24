Orange County deputies looking for suspect in motel shooting

Orange County sheriff's investigators asked for the public's help Wednesday tracking down a suspect in a motel parking lot shooting in Stanton last week.

Deputies are looking for 32-year-old Chad Richardson in connection with the 1 p.m. Thursday shooting in the parking lot of the Riviera Motel at 11892 Beach Blvd.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen but survived, Sgt. Mike Woodruff said.

Three suspects fled the shooting, Woodruff added.

Richardson was described as about 5-feet-10 inches tall and 187 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald.

Anyone with information helpful to investigators was asked to call dispatchers at 949-770-6011. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855-TIP-OCCS.