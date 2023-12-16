Orange County DA cracks down on burglary ring tied to more than three dozen break-ins

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer on Friday announced a local crackdown on a burglary ring that they believe to be responsible for nearly three dozen break-ins over recent months.

Nine suspects were arrested this week during a massive countywide sweep conducted by Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies. They are still seeking 11 suspects, however.

In all, Orange County prosecutors have charged 20 people, including five juveniles, for their connection with the 34 residential break-ins that happened across the county starting in September.

The investigation began after investigators began looking into three burglaries, two in Santa Ana and one in Yorba Linda, which prompted them to start building a bigger case, said Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes in a statement.

Prosecutors believe that the burglaries resulted in an estimated loss of $500,000 in cash, weapons and valuables.

Fullerton Police Department detectives investigated 19 of the burglaries, while OCSD detectives investigated the rest, Barnes noted.

All 20 of the defendants have been connected to Los Angeles-based gangs, the statement said.

The statement said that the "organized" group of thieves utilize sophisticated methods of monitoring social media messages to see who is out of town in affluent areas. They also monitor residents' patterns of coming and going from their homes, often breaking into houses via second-floor balconies to avoid security systems, Barnes said.

He reminded residents to stay vigilant in locking doors and windows, as well as possibly locking side gates and other points of entry to homes. Additionally, he recommended making sure houses are well-lit and looking into home security systems to help steer thieves away.

Spitzer noted that the gangs are recruiting juveniles to the burglary ring because they often face lesser punishment due to their age.

During this week's sweep, law enforcement recovered seven firearms, two of which were stolen, multiple high-capacity magazines and $40,000 in cash, jewelry and handbags.

"To the criminals associated with these crews, we will find you, we will arrest you," Sheriff Barnes said. "You will do your time in Orange County ... You're not going to get out next week."

District Attorney Spitzer said that Orange County is "different than other counties in California" because the local law enforcement "cares deeply about victims" and will push for stronger punishment of the defendants.

"We still believe people should go to state prison when appropriate," Spitzer said. "If you're going to commit crimes in Orange County, you've got to know we'll handle it differently here."

"When it comes to hardcore crimes, we're putting our feet down."

The defendants charged in the case include:

Tyrell Benyon Haley, 23, of Compton,

Qualon Jayvioin McClenton, 23, of Compton,

Mika Mark McGee, 20, of Compton,

Kadin Isaiah Williams, 22, of Lakewood,

Deautri Hamilton, 30 of Los Angeles,

Jesus Alberto Guerra, 29, of Los Angeles,

Javier Guerrero, 31 of Los Angeles,

Michael Jason Serrano, 21, of Los Angeles,

Nathaniel Eric Roberts, 25, of Los Angeles,

Jeris Je Young Abalos, 34, of Los Angeles,

Tahj Kamare Richardson, 21, of Los Angeles,

Keven Von Claudell Holland, 35, of Los Angeles,

Jamari Nijile Devon Manning, 19, of Los Angeles,

Deion Robert Franklin, 19, of Los Angeles,

Joshua Jeremiah Rivas, 20, of Los Angeles.