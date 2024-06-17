Orange County community rallies behind couple who had Pride flag slashed in front of their home

Anaheim neighborhood rallies behind couple who had Pride flag slashed in front of their home

After someone slashed and tore down the Pride flag flying outside of a couple's home over the weekend, an Orange County community rallied behind their neighbor with a unique show of support.

Security camera footage from the home on S. Dickel Street shows the moments that two unknown suspects are seen ripping down the flag and cutting it in half.

"We do have a lot of people wandering through, but no one ever messes with the houses," Nolan said.

Jake Nolan, who lives in home, says that he shared the video to a local Facebook page, which was met with neighborly love.

"Everyone immediately reacted with, 'That's not okay, this is not our neighborhood, how dare they come on your property,'" Nolan recalled. "Then, one of our friends down the street who we've come pretty close with, her and her husband ordered like a bunch of flags."

Now, anyone who wants to show their support for their neighbors can stop by and pick their own flag up for free.

Nolan's new Pride flag is already flying in front of his home, after he immediately purchased a new pole and mountain bracket online. He says the flag will continue to fly through Pride Month before switching it out ahead of the 4th of July.

"We feel very comfortable here," Nolan said. "Anaheim has always been very supportive of all sorts of communities. ... The councilwoman reached out to make sure we're okay."

He says that police also stopped by to follow up on the police report they filed, but no further information has been provided on if they've been able to identify the suspects.