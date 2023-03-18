Orange County bus flasher sentenced to year in jail

An Orange County man was sentenced to a year in jail for exposing himself on a public bus in the Santa Ana area in 2022.

Carlos Alberto Tirado, 53, pleaded guilty Friday to two felony counts of indecent exposure with prior convictions for the offense as well as a misdemeanor count of maintaining a nuisance.

Tirado, a Costa Mesa resident, also admitted exposing himself while out on bail for indecent exposure, according to court records.

Tirado was sentenced to 364 days in jail and given credit for 184 days in custody.

Tirado exposed himself on a public bus on March 14, 2022, in the Santa Ana area, according to the criminal complaint. While out on bail in that case he exposed himself again Oct. 20.

Tirado pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and a misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a child in September 2018.

Carlos Alberto Tirado, 49, of Costa Mesa was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and child annoyance. He is in custody and is expected to appear in court Aug. 8. OCSD investigators believe there could be more women who were victimized. Full story👉🏼https://t.co/Rlg1DaP6r9 pic.twitter.com/qgFV4DCumj — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) July 5, 2018