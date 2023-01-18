Watch CBS News
Orange County beaches prepare for potential flooding

With a coastal flood advisory in some regions, the Southern California coast is again threatened with flooding and more beach erosion, especially in Orange County.

Sand berms have been pushed up all along the coastline of Sunset Beach, Seal Beach and Huntington Beach to help keep seawater from flooding into local homes.

One of the berms was put up by the city of Huntington Beach. Another berm, taller and closer to the water, was put up by private contractors  

High tide was Wednesday morning saw large waves crashing on the beach.

A few garages in Sunset Beach were flooded with about 1 to 2 feet of water on Tuesday.

