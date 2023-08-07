Orange County Army veteran receives home repairs from Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity of Orange County helped Sunday to provide home repair services for an Army veteran to show thanks for his service.

Decorated veteran Paul Nguyen, of Anaheim, served in Iraq and Kuwait. He received the Purple Heart for wounds sustained in combat in Iraq.

The initiative aimed to address necessary repairs and renovations to ensure a safe and comfortable dwelling for Nguyen. Volunteers helped to repaint the exterior of Paul's home, ensuring a safe and comfortable living environment for him and his family.

Habitat for Humanity of OC, known for its commitment to affordable housing, joined forces with Heroes Linked, a veteran support organization.