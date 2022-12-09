Traffic incident closes Orange Avenue lanes between Hill and 20th in Long Beach
A traffic accident has shut down traffic in Long Beach on Orange Ave.
Long Beach Police were investigating an incident on Orange Ave. between Hill and 20th streets.
Orange Ave. lanes were shut down in both directions between Hill and 20th and were expected to remain closed for the next few hours, police said.
Lanes were re-opened and traffic was back to normal, Long Beach Police announced at 6:16 a.m.
