Ontario police stop apparent follow home robbery

The Ontario Police Department stopped an apparent follow home robbery after the would-be victims spotted the handful of suspects eying them at a local bank earlier this week.

The alleged attempted robbery happened Thursday at a bank along the 11000 block of E. Fourth Street in Rancho Cucamonga. The two victims went to the branch to withdraw some cash but one of them noticed a person in line glaring at them, according to police.

Suspicious of their surroundings now, the victims noticed a car leaving the parking lot at the same time as them. It continued to follow them even though the victims tried to lose their tail.

The pair eventually called 911 who sent police officers to their location. Ontario police found the suspects' car and detained all of the occupants, Owen Acero-Pena, Jorgy Vargas, Maria Gonzalez and Dilan Cansino, the man who was allegedly watching them in line.

Acero-Pena is also on probation for robbery and carjacking, according to police.

Investigators placed all four of the suspects at the bank. They said the crew followed the victims for more than five miles.

They were all arrested for attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Ontario police reminded residents always to pay attention to their surroundings, and if they "See something, say something."

Anyone with information on the attempted robbery is asked to call the Ontario Police Department at (909) 986-6711. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call We-Tip at (800) 782-7463 or visit their website.