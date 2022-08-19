Ontario man arrested for attempted kidnapping, sexual assault of teenager

An Ontario man was arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap and sexually assault a 15-year-old boy in Ontario on Wednesday.

Police were made aware of the attempted kidnapping after receiving a call from the teenager, who told them that a man was trying to kidnap him. He was able to fight off his attempts and run from the area before calling police.

The suspect, whom authorities have identified as 34-year-old Treyveon Demerre Deadwyler, was arrested blocks away from the scene where the alleged attack occurred in the 3800 block of Riverside Drive. He was on active parole for a previous sexual assault conviction.

Deadwyler was being held without bail on charges of kidnapping with intent to commit rape, lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, child annoyance and violation of parole.

Now, Ontario police are searching for potential additional victims of Deadwyler's. They ask anyone with more information to contact them at (909) 986-6711.