Only on CBSLA: Consecutive street takeovers in South LA

For anyone wondering how often street takeovers are happening, CBS News Los Angels Reporter Laurie Perez learned first hand that they're going down frequently.

Perez found two happening today in a matter of hours in South Los Angeles. The first we got to just after it ended.

Perez arrived to the second one and caught the action taking place at Hooper and Firestone Avenue.

There were several close calls during this street takeover. Cars made consistently made contact with people in the crowd but it didn't appear that anyone was seriously injured.

Overnight, a street takeover in the Florence Gardens are injured one person.

As for the one on Sunday afternoon, three cars at a time took to the inner circle for almost 45 minutes, stopping traffic in all directions. Perez said that close to 500 people were at this street takeover, standing dangerously close to cars and trucks that were doing donuts and dangerous tricks with their cars.

As a result, some drivers are intimidated, afraid of any consequences because they had a street takeover at the exact same spot on Saturday night.

South LA residents and workers told Perez on Sunday that these street takeovers are becoming more and more common and more and more scary.

"I'm just thinking…it's like once a week if they can do it," David Jackson, a South LA resident, said.

Jackson said that when street takeovers happen during the day, nearby businesses close their doors as a result to the dangers posed by the street takeovers.