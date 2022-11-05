Only On: 13-year-old receives racial slurs, threats at middle school in Northridge

Mothers at Nobel Charter Middle School in Northridge are deeply concerned after their daughters were the targets of racial slurs and threats on Thursday from another juvenile.

One of the mothers, who only wanted to be identified as Tia, told CBSLA Reporter Rachel Kim that her 13-year-old daughter at Nobel Charter Middle School was threatened by another 13-year-old girl and eventually by that girl's mother as well.

Tia said that after her daughter and her friends stood up for themselves, things escalated when the 13-year-old girl's mother arrived after school.

"Basically, a woman told her that she was going to stab her, kill her and leave her on this sidewalk to die. So that's what happened to my baby," Tia said in an interview that can only be seen on CBSLA. "The racial things that her daughter was saying, she got caught up, screen shots and all kinds of things, she got caught up on it and it got exposed so then her mom felt like she had to retaliate against a 13-year-old."

Another woman, who did not want to be identified, said her daughter was also called racial slurs along with Tia's daughter. She and other parents met with school officials on Friday to address the incident and to ask for change.

"Our biggest ask is every parent's ask. Ensure us our child is safe when they come to campus. If there's a parent that threatens them, if there's a child that threatens them," the mother said to Kim.

Tia and other parents want the woman who threatened Tia's daughter to be arrested. The Los Angeles Unified School District school police department told us they responded to the scene, but no one was arrested.

Nobel Charter Middle School sent an email to parents saying they are investigating what they call a verbal altercation with school authorities and are providing counselors and mental health resources to the students who witnessed the incident or to those who have concerns.

"I know schools have a zero tolerance for drugs on campus. Can there be a zero tolerance for hate, could there be a zero tolerance for discrimination on campus? Because If it was taken with that seriousness, I don't think that would happen," the mother who wished to remain anonymous said.