One wounded in shooting at Ontario liquor store; Suspect detained

Authorities were dispatched to the scene of a shooting at a liquor store in Ontario Monday afternoon.

The exact time of the shooting was not detailed, but Ontario Police Department were sent to the scene in the 300 block of North Mountain Avenue, where they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

As officers investigated the incident, they were able to track down the suspect a little over a half mile away from the spot of the incident in the 1100 block of West I Street.

There was no known motive in the shooting.