One Woman Killed, One Injured in Pico Rivera Hit-and-Run Crash

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

One woman was killed and one was hospitalized with serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Pico Rivera, authorities said today.

The crash was reported at 11:22 p.m. Sunday near Rooks and Rose Hills roads, according to Deputy Michael Chen of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The two women were walking southbound on Rooks near the 605 freeway with another woman when the crash occurred, Chen said. Investigators say they were walking on the curb of the two-lane road.

The third woman was not injured.

The fatally injured woman was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. The hospitalized woman had stable vital signs.

The surviving women were not able to provide a vehicle description, Chen said. 

Investigators are still looking for the driver of the vehicle and have not released any suspect information at this point.

First published on March 13, 2023 / 5:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

