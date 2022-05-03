Watch CBS News

One shot and killed in Pasadena, police alerted by new 'ShotSpotter'

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

Pasadena police have launched an investigation into a shooting that killed one person after they were alerted by a new gunfire locator service.

Police were also alerted by a 911 call. 

Pasadena Police Department activated their "ShotSpotter" system in early February and it is designed to help law enforcement pinpoint where a gunshot was fired. 

It was not immediately known if the victim died at the scene or at the hospital. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

