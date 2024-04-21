One person killed, two others injured in single-car crash in Santa Ana

One person has died and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Santa Ana.

Police said they received multiple calls regarding a truck that had collided with a pole in the 800 block of S. Main Street after 2 a.m. Sunday.

When first responders arrived, they transported three people to the hospital, where a female passenger died. Two men were hospitalized in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the truck was traveling southbound on Main Street when it lost control, struck a palm street and came to a stop against a pole. The driver has since been arrested on suspicion of DUI causing death and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

Anyone with more information was asked to call Det. Corporal Carrillo at (714) 245-8208 or the Santa Ana Police Department's Traffic Division at (714) 245-8200.