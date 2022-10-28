Watch CBS News
Local News

One person killed, three others injured in Porter Ranch crash

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Oct. 28 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Oct. 28 AM Edition) 01:46

A two-vehicle collision has left one person dead and three other people injured Friday morning in Porter Ranch. 

One of the four victims was transported to a local trauma center in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

It's unclear what was the cause of the crash.

This is developing news. Check back for more details.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 28, 2022 / 10:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.