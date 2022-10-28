One person killed, three others injured in Porter Ranch crash
A two-vehicle collision has left one person dead and three other people injured Friday morning in Porter Ranch.
One of the four victims was transported to a local trauma center in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
It's unclear what was the cause of the crash.
This is developing news. Check back for more details.
