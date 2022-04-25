One person killed on 57 freeway in Anaheim

A person died Sunday in an apparent car crash on the Orange (57) freeway in Anaheim.

The death was reported around 4:15 p.m. The person was found on the southbound 57 freeway ay Katella Avenue.

No vehicles stopped to check on the person, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP has not released any information detailing what kind of crash took place or if there was foul play involved.

The identity of the person has not been released nor any information related to its gender or age.

The victim's name will not released until notification of the next akin.