Watch CBS News
Local

One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on 101 Fwy in Studio City

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

One dead in multi-vehicle crash on 101 Fwy in Studio City
One dead in multi-vehicle crash on 101 Fwy in Studio City 01:41
101-fwy-lankershim-studio-city-crash.png
The crash occurred at about 2:18 a.m. at Lankershim Blvd. All lanes were blocked during the cleanup and investigation between Lankershim and Vineland Ave. for several hours. OnScene.TV

One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway in Studio City early Monday morning.

The crash occurred at about 2:18 a.m. at Lankershim Blvd. All lanes were blocked during the cleanup and investigation between Lankershim and Vineland Ave. for several hours.

One car was flipped over in the far left lane.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene was under investigation and was still being cleared at 5 a.m. Two right lanes were open to traffic. 

All northbound lanes were reopened at 6:15 a.m.

Check your local commute with KCAL News NEXT Traffic.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 6, 2023 / 5:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.