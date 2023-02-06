One person killed in multi-vehicle crash on 101 Fwy in Studio City

One dead in multi-vehicle crash on 101 Fwy in Studio City

One dead in multi-vehicle crash on 101 Fwy in Studio City

One dead in multi-vehicle crash on 101 Fwy in Studio City

The crash occurred at about 2:18 a.m. at Lankershim Blvd. All lanes were blocked during the cleanup and investigation between Lankershim and Vineland Ave. for several hours. OnScene.TV

One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway in Studio City early Monday morning.

The crash occurred at about 2:18 a.m. at Lankershim Blvd. All lanes were blocked during the cleanup and investigation between Lankershim and Vineland Ave. for several hours.

One car was flipped over in the far left lane.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene was under investigation and was still being cleared at 5 a.m. Two right lanes were open to traffic.

All northbound lanes were reopened at 6:15 a.m.

Check your local commute with KCAL News NEXT Traffic.