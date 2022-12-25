One person killed in 110 Freeway crash

One person died Saturday evening when a white van and tanker truck collided on the 110 Freeway in the Vermont-Slauson area of south Los Angeles.

The crash was reported at 7:09 p.m. on the southbound Harbor Freeway at Gage Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. The tanker truck did not spill its cargo or catch fire.

No other injuries were reported, Humphrey said.

A SigAlert was issued at about 7:25 p.m. shutting down all southbound lanes at Gage Avenue.