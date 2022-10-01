One person killed in 101 Freeway Crash near downtown LA
One person was killed in a freeway collision involving a minivan early Saturday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 3 a.m. to the southbound 101 Freeway and Spring Street where they found the crash, said the CHP.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash closed three lanes of the freeway for several hours.
