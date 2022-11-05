Watch CBS News
One person killed, another injured in crash involving big rig in Rosemead

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

 A person was killed and at least one other person was injured Saturday morning during a traffic crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Rosemead that left a big rig on its side and involved at least two other vehicles, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 5:10 a.m. on the eastbound freeway at Rosemead Boulevard, according the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics dispatched to the scene at 5:15 a.m. rushed one person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to a county fire department dispatcher.

It was not known whether the fatality died at the scene or at a hospital.

A Sigalert was issued at 5:38 a.m. shutting down the Nos. 1,2,3, and 4 lanes of the eastbound freeway at Rosemead Boulevard for an unknown duration

November 5, 2022 / 10:31 AM

