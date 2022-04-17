One person killed after being hit by sedan in Griffith Park

Authorities searching for suspect who fled from scene following hit-and-run in Griffith Park

A bicyclist was killed on Saturday afternoon after being hit by a car near the 4600 block of Crystal Springs Drive.

Authorities arrived to the scene at 3:54 p.m. where they immediately discovered that one person had died.

The name of the victim has not been announced. Authorities told CBSLA that the driver of the vehicle that hit the bicyclist fled on foot but eventually they arrested him.

Sky2 was over the scene and it appeared that at least two vehicles were involved.

It's unclear which of the cars actually hit the bicyclist but the windshield of a dark grey BMW Sedan (license plate No. 8TIZ893) was severely damaged. The other vehicle at the scene was a white Acura sedan.

The victim had just finished some sort of cycling event at Griffith Park, authorities told CBSLA Reporter Laurie Perez.