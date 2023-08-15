One person found fatally shot on sidewalk in Long Beach
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Long Beach Tuesday morning.
Authorities responded to a report of shots fired around 4:45 a.m. on Andy Street near Downey Street in a north Long Beach neighborhood.
When police arrived to the scene they found a man lying in the sidewalk with a gun shot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No information on the suspect or a possible motive for the shooting was given. The incident remains under investigation.
