One person found fatally shot on sidewalk in Long Beach

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Long Beach Tuesday morning.

Authorities responded to a report of shots fired around 4:45 a.m. on Andy Street near Downey Street in a north Long Beach neighborhood.

When police arrived to the scene they found a man lying in the sidewalk with a gun shot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information on the suspect or a possible motive for the shooting was given. The incident remains under investigation.