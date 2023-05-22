One person dead in Santa Paula crash caused by deer
One person was killed and another was trapped inside a vehicle in a traffic collision on Telegraph Road in Santa Paula early Monday morning. The crash may have been caused by a deer in the roadway.
The vehicle crashed near the 11600 block of West Telegraph Road near North Wells Road at about 5:30 a.m. Two vehicles were involved.
California Highway Patrol personnel responded to the scene. One driver may have swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway, crashing into a second vehicle at the scene.
A dead deer was found at the scene.
Telegraph Road was closed in both directions during the investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.