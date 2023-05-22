Watch CBS News
One person dead in Santa Paula crash caused by deer

By KCAL-News Staff

KCAL News

One person dead in Santa Paula crash caused by deer

One person was killed and another was trapped inside a vehicle in a traffic collision on Telegraph Road in Santa Paula early Monday morning. The crash may have been caused by a deer in the roadway.

santa-paula-deer-crash-telegraph-road.jpg
The vehicles crashed near the 11600 block of West Telegraph Road near North Wells Road at about 5:30 a.m.  KCAL News

The vehicle crashed near the 11600 block of West Telegraph Road near North Wells Road at about 5:30 a.m. Two vehicles were involved.

California Highway Patrol personnel responded to the scene. One driver may have swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway, crashing into a second vehicle at the scene.

A dead deer was found at the scene.

Telegraph Road was closed in both directions during the investigation.

First published on May 22, 2023 / 7:30 AM

