One person dead in multi-vehicle crash in Pomona

A woman was killed and two young children were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Pomona.

California Highway Patrol officers responded at 12:32 a.m. to the westbound freeway and Fairplex Drive where they found the victims.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A blue car was overturned and the two children, a 5-year-old and 3-year-old, were taken to a hospital and were expected to survive.

The crash closed all lanes of the westbound freeway while the CHP investigated the crash.