One person dead in multi-vehicle crash in Pomona
A woman was killed and two young children were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Pomona.
California Highway Patrol officers responded at 12:32 a.m. to the westbound freeway and Fairplex Drive where they found the victims.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A blue car was overturned and the two children, a 5-year-old and 3-year-old, were taken to a hospital and were expected to survive.
The crash closed all lanes of the westbound freeway while the CHP investigated the crash.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.