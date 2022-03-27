Watch CBS News

One person dead, four others injured in two-vehicle crash

One person was killed and four others were injured on Sunday when two vehicles crashed head-on in Palmdale.

The fatal crash occurred at about 11:25 a.m. at 50th street east, just north of Avenue N. 

The person who died was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol. At least two people were trapped inside one of the vehicles. 

When paramedics arrived at the scene, they rushed four other people to a hospital. The condition of those people is not available at this moment. 

