One person critically injured in four vehicle Pacoima crash
One person was critically injured and three other people sustained minor injuries in a four-vehicle collision in the 12600 block of Van Nuys Boulevard in Pacoima, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
It happened around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
