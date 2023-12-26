Watch CBS News
One person critically injured in four vehicle Pacoima crash

One person was critically injured and three other people sustained minor injuries in a four-vehicle collision in the 12600 block of Van Nuys Boulevard in Pacoima, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It happened around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

