Man seriously injured in Boyle Heights house fire

A Greater Alarm fire at a home in Boyle Heights sent one man to the hospital Wednesday.

Fire crews responded at 3:37 a.m. to a two-story, 2,081-square-foot home at 1917 E. Second St. in Boyle Heights where they encountered flames coming from the second floor and the attic, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

It took 87 firefighters 34 minutes to completely contain and knock down the flames.

The injured man was taken to a hospital with severe burns and is serious condition, Humphrey said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.