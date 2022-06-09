One killed, two wounded in apparent gang-related shooting in Florence-Firestone area

Authorities are still searching for the suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday in the Florence-Firestone area.

The scene unfolded just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening outside of a liquor store located in the 1700 block of Firestone Boulevard, when a shooting that Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officers are considering to be gang-related occurred, leaving one person dead and two others wounded.

The deceased victim, now identified as 37-year-old Los Angeles native Jason Edwards, died at the scene.

Both of the other victims, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s, were taken to hospitals for treatment on non-life-threatening wounds.

There was no suspect information immediately available.

Deputies asked anyone with additional information to contact them at (323) 890-5500.