One killed, two wounded in apparent gang-related shooting in Florence-Firestone area

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities are still searching for the suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday in the Florence-Firestone area. 

The scene unfolded just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening outside of a liquor store located in the 1700 block of Firestone Boulevard, when a shooting that Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officers are considering to be gang-related occurred, leaving one person dead and two others wounded. 

The deceased victim, now identified as 37-year-old Los Angeles native Jason Edwards, died at the scene. 

Both of the other victims, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s, were taken to hospitals for treatment on non-life-threatening wounds. 

There was no suspect information immediately available. 

Deputies asked anyone with additional information to contact them at (323) 890-5500.

First published on June 9, 2022 / 11:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

