One killed, two injured in crash on 118 Freeway in Granada Hills

One killed, two injured in multi-car crash on 118 Freeway in Granada Hills

A three-car crash on the 118 Freeway in Granada Hills left one person dead and two others injured Tuesday evening.

The collision was reported at around 6:10 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 118 Freeway near Woodley Avenue.

When authorities arrived to the scene, they found one person dead and two others injured.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were said to be in fair condition.

An investigation was underway to determine the cause of the crash.