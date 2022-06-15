Watch CBS News
One killed, two injured in crash on 118 Freeway in Granada Hills

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

One killed, two injured in multi-car crash on 118 Freeway in Granada Hills
A three-car crash on the 118 Freeway in Granada Hills left one person dead and two others injured Tuesday evening. 

The collision was reported at around 6:10 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 118 Freeway near Woodley Avenue. 

When authorities arrived to the scene, they found one person dead and two others injured. 

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were said to be in fair condition. 

An investigation was underway to determine the cause of the crash. 

First published on June 15, 2022 / 5:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

