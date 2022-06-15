One killed, two injured in crash on 118 Freeway in Granada Hills
A three-car crash on the 118 Freeway in Granada Hills left one person dead and two others injured Tuesday evening.
The collision was reported at around 6:10 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 118 Freeway near Woodley Avenue.
When authorities arrived to the scene, they found one person dead and two others injured.
The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were said to be in fair condition.
An investigation was underway to determine the cause of the crash.
