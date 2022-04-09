One killed, one wounded in possible gang-related stabbing in Santa Ana

Authorities are searching for a suspect in a pair of stabbings that occurred in Santa Ana Friday evening, killing one and leaving another wounded.

Santa Ana Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene on East Palm Street at around 11:40 p.m., where they found one boy suffering from a stab wound to the upper body. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died nearly an hour later.

While they investigated the scene, they were made aware of a second stabbing victim on North Wright Street - less than a block away. That boy was also taken to a nearby hospital where he was said to be in stable condition.

Detectives investigating the incident said they were also considering the possibility that the incident was gang-related.

Homicide detectives urged anyone with information regarding the stabbings to call them at (714) 245-8390