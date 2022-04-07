Watch CBS News

One killed, one wounded following drive-by shooting in San Bernardino

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

San Bernardino Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene of a fatal shooting in San Bernardino Wednesday evening. 

The shooting was first reported just after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lugo and Ralston Avenues, and when authorities arrived on scene they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. 

One of the men died at a nearby hospital after being transported for medical treatment, while the other suffered a non-life-threatening wound to the leg.

Investigators disclosed that the shooting was a drive-by shooting, and they were still looking for information on both suspects and the vehicle involved. 

First published on April 6, 2022 / 10:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

