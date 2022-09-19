Watch CBS News
One killed, one hurt in rollover Lakeview crash

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A person was killed and another hospitalized in a rollover crash in the Lakeview area of Riverside County between Perris and Gilman Hot Springs, authorities said Monday.

The crash happened at 10:43 p.m. Sunday on the Ramona Expressway at Bridge Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Only one vehicle was involved in the rollover crash, fire officials said.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the second was taken to a hospital by ground ambulance, fire officials said.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 8:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

