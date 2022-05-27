Watch CBS News
Local News

One killed, one hospitalized after their car crashes into a tree in Huntington Beach

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

Huntington Beach PD investigating deadly crash
Huntington Beach PD investigating deadly crash 00:51

A vehicle that was involved in a chase with Fountain Valley police crashed into in Huntington Beach, killing one and hospitalizing another. 

The pursuit was canceled before the crash. 

According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, the crash happened at 7:30 p.m. on Brookhurst and Bushard Street. While HBPD was not involved in the pursuit, the department is handling the investigation since the crash happened in their city. 

Both the deceased and the person that was injured were in the pursuit vehicle. 

First published on May 26, 2022 / 9:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.