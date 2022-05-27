One killed, one hospitalized after their car crashes into a tree in Huntington Beach

A vehicle that was involved in a chase with Fountain Valley police crashed into in Huntington Beach, killing one and hospitalizing another.

The pursuit was canceled before the crash.

According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, the crash happened at 7:30 p.m. on Brookhurst and Bushard Street. While HBPD was not involved in the pursuit, the department is handling the investigation since the crash happened in their city.

Both the deceased and the person that was injured were in the pursuit vehicle.