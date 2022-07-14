One killed, another seriously injured after SUV crashes into Elysian Park bus stop

Deadly crash at Elysian Park bus stop kills 1, seriously injures another

Deadly crash at Elysian Park bus stop kills 1, seriously injures another

A deadly crash at an Elysian Park bus stop claimed the life of one person and sent another to the hospital in grave condition.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the driver's vehicle collided with the bus stop on N. Broadway Avenue near Dodger Stadium, killing one person at around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The victim's name has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Another person sitting at the bus stop sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. They are expected to survive.

Los Angeles Police Department said officers detained the driver for suspicion of driving under the influence, adding that this incident was not a hit-and-run as the driver stayed on the scene.

The driver was released after passing sobriety tests, police said.