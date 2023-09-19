One killed after two-car crash in Redondo Beach

A woman was killed after a two-car collision in the oceanside city of Redondo Beach.

According to the Redondo Beach Police Department, the collision happened at the intersection of Rindge Lane and Artesia Boulevard on Sept. 18, a little before 6:40 p.m.

The woman died at the crash site. Police did not release her identity since her family had not been notified yet.

While they have not arrested the other driver, police believe this person "caused the collision." Paramedics rushed the driver to the hospital. Doctors have not cleared the individual's release as of yet.

Police are still investigating the fatal crash and it's unclear if they've arrested the other driver.

They hope to present felony criminal charges of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office later this week.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact Traffic Investigator Scot Martin at (310) 379-2477 ext. 3862 or via email at scot.martin@redondo.org.