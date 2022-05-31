One killed after car crashes through wall, flies into backyard of house in La Verne

Two people killed after car slams through wall into backyard of La Verne home

One person was killed after their vehicle crashed through a wall and flew into the backyard of a home in La Verne Tuesday morning.

The crash was first reported at around 9:20 a.m. on St. Mark Avenue, when the car jumped the curb and continued traveling through a wall and into the home's backyard.

The victim's identity was not immediately released.

As investigators continued to survey the scene, Baseline Road -- which runs adjacent to the rear of the home -- was closed.

None of the residents suffered injury as a result of the crash.

The cause of the accident wasn't immediately known.