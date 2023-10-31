One injured after three-car crash causes truck to veer into restaurant in Hollywood

One injured after truck slams into restaurant in Hollywood

One injured after truck slams into restaurant in Hollywood

One injured after truck slams into restaurant in Hollywood

One person was injured when a multi-car crash ended as a truck slammed into a restaurant in Hollywood late Tuesday evening.

Aerial footage of the scene of the crash. KCAL News

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene of the crash, what appeared to be a pizza restaurant in the 1600 block of N. La Brea Avenue at around 9:25 p.m. after learning of the collision, according to a statement from Los Angeles Fire Department.

With SkyCal overhead, a truck, suffering from considerable front end damage, could be seen near a large hole in the side of a building as firefighters surveyed the structure.

It was not immediately clear which car the injured person, a 32-year-old man, was in. They were taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

LAFD Urban Search and Rescue crews were called to the scene to investigate the building's integrity.

Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety personnel were also called to evaluate the building's condition and determine if it was still able to be occupied.