One injured after shooting at Alameda Swap Meet

By Dean Fioresi

A man was wounded following a shooting at the Alameda Swap Meet early Monday afternoon. 

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. near the swap meet, located in the 4500 block of S. Alameda Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department. 

Officers arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was reportedly conscious and breathing while being treated by paramedics. 

Investigators are searching for two suspects, a man and a woman, who fled from the area after the shooting. 

No additional information was provided. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on January 15, 2024 / 2:10 PM PST

