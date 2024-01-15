One injured after shooting at Alameda Swap Meet

A man was wounded following a shooting at the Alameda Swap Meet early Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. near the swap meet, located in the 4500 block of S. Alameda Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was reportedly conscious and breathing while being treated by paramedics.

Investigators are searching for two suspects, a man and a woman, who fled from the area after the shooting.

No additional information was provided.

