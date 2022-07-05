Fire tears through home in Grand Terrace

Firefighters were called to the scene of a large fire at a residence in Grand Terrace Monday evening.

It took San Bernardino County Fire Department crews a little over an hour and a half to contain the situation, as the flames ripped through the gas line and both floors of the home.

According to SBCFD, the blaze broke out at around 11:30 p.m. and was extinguished by 1 a.m. The home suffered major damage as a result.

They said that fireworks were being lit in the area before the fire broke out, but would not give an exact cause for the fire.

One person, an occupant of the home, is said to have sustained minor burns.

Crews were able to contain the situation before it could reach any neighboring homes.