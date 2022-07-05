Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire tears through home in Grand Terrace

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Firefighters were called to the scene of a large fire at a residence in Grand Terrace Monday evening. 

It took San Bernardino County Fire Department crews a little over an hour and a half to contain the situation, as the flames ripped through the gas line and both floors of the home. 

According to SBCFD, the blaze broke out at around 11:30 p.m. and was extinguished by 1 a.m. The home suffered major damage as a result. 

They said that fireworks were being lit in the area before the fire broke out, but would not give an exact cause for the fire. 

One person, an occupant of the home, is said to have sustained minor burns. 

Crews were able to contain the situation before it could reach any neighboring homes. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 9:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.