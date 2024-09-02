Watch CBS News
One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash involving Metro bus in South LA

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

One person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash involving a Metro bus in South Los Angeles on Sunday. 

The crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. near S. Figueroa Street and Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

"Metro Line 81 bus was waiting at a red traffic signal behind a vehicle," said a statement from Metro spokesperson Dave Sotero. "A third vehicle attempting to make a left turn collided with the vehicle, pushing it in front of the bus, resulting in minor damage to the bike rack."

The force of the impact caused one of the two cars to overturn, coming to a rest in front of the bus. Video from the scene showed the aftermath. 

Paramedics took one person to the hospital in unknown condition. 

"We are grateful that our bus operator and passengers were not injured as a result of a high-speed street accident last night," Sotero said. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD detectives, who are investigating the possibility that the crash stemmed from a street takeover.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

