One hospitalized after shooting in South LA

One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in South Los Angeles on Saturday.

The shooting was reported a little after 6:40 p.m. near the intersection of W. 59th Street and S. Figueroa Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers arrived to learn that one person, a female, has been shot two or three times.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

There was no information provided on either a suspect or a motive in the shooting.

