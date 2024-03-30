Watch CBS News
One hospitalized after shooting in South LA

One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in South Los Angeles on Saturday. 

The shooting was reported a little after 6:40 p.m. near the intersection of W. 59th Street and S. Figueroa Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department. 

Officers arrived to learn that one person, a female, has been shot two or three times. 

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

There was no information provided on either a suspect or a motive in the shooting. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on March 30, 2024 / 7:25 PM PDT

