One hospitalized after being shot by police at Sierra Lakes Golf Club in Fontana

One person is hospitalized after being shot by police at a golf course in Fontana.

According to Fontana Police Department officers were dispatched to a home near the Sierra Lakes Golf Club, located on 16600 Clubhouse Drive, just after 3:45 p.m. after learning of shots fired in the area.

They learned that the suspect had apparently shot a wall near the home and then left with two firearms, heading towards the golf course.

At some point, officers contacted the suspect on the golf course, at which point they opened fire, striking the suspect multiple times.

Details surrounding what prompted the police shooting remain unclear.

As a result, police have advised the public to avoid the area surrounding the golf course until further notice.

"The area is safe and secure," they said.

The condition of the suspect, who has not been identified, is unknown.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.